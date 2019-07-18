In a widely expected decision, the European Central Bank (ECB) last Thursday lowered its deposit interest rate by 10 basis points to -0.50 per cent from -0.4 per cent.

The ECB also announced it will restart its bond-buying programme, known as Quantitative Easing, or QE, from November 1, buying €20 billion per month with no time limit. The ECB said it will only raise interest rates after the bond buying programme eventually comes to an end.

The ECB also changed its monetary policy guidance and is now open-ended: “The Governing Council now expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at their present or lower levels until it has seen the inflation outlook robustly converge to a level sufficiently close to, but below, two per cent”.

In the meantime, Brexit uncertainty is likely to push down house prices and the volume of property sales over the next three months, a closely watched survey showed.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) said last week that its headline price balance for August rose to -4 from -9 in July, going against economists’ average forecast for a bigger decline to -11.

Nonetheless, RICS members’ outlook for the next three months – when Britain is scheduled to leave the European Union – grew bleaker. Sales volumes expectations for the next three months plummeted to -23 from -4, while short-term expectations for prices declined to -24 from -13. “It is hard to get away from the shadow being cast over the housing market by the seemingly never-ending Brexit saga,” RICS chief economist Simon Rubinsohn said.

Finally in the US, consumer inflation slowed during August, as prices edged higher by a mere 0.1 per cent, following a big drop in the cost of fuel and other energy products, according to the Labour Department.

The marginal increase in its consumer price index (CPI) during August came on the heels of a much bigger rise of 0.3 per cent in July, which had been driven by a jump in energy prices.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy costs, rose by 0.3 per cent in August and 2.4 per cent over the past year.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.