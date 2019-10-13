European Central Bank (ECB) officials were deeply divided over key elements of the bank’s latest stimulus package, according to the minutes of the September monetary policy meeting.

The ECB decided last month to cut interest rates deeper into negative territory and launched a fresh round of bond buying for an indefinite period of time into the future, with the aim of reducing borrowing costs to stimulate the region’s ailing economy.

The unprecedented divide, which saw more than a third of policymakers oppose the new bond purchases, risks harming the effectiveness of the ECB, which became the region’s main financial firefighter under departing President Mario Draghi, who steps down on October 31.

Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers were also divided on way forward, minutes showed. Minutes of the most recent Fed monetary policy meeting held in mid-September revealed that policymakers supported the need for an interest rate cut, but remained divided on the path ahead for monetary policy.

“Participants generally judged that downside risks to the outlook for economic activity had increased somewhat since their July meeting, particularly those stemming from trade policy uncertainty and conditions abroad,” the minutes said.

There was even talk about a possible recession, with several officials remarking that the probability of a recession “had increased notably in recent months”. However, these fears receded somewhat after the September employment report showed that the unemployment rate in the US fell to a new 50-year low of 3.5 per cent.

Finally, the UK economy could avoid falling into recession ahead of Brexit, economic figures released on Thursday showed.

According to the Office for National Statistics, GDP grew by 0.3 per cent in the three months to August compared with the previous three months, as weak manufacturing was offset by a boom in television and film production. The figure, an increase over the 0.1 per cent reported in the three months to July, came despite continued poor performance among manufacturers as the country attempts to manage Brexit.

Economists said the data suggests that the UK economy will see growth overall in the third quarter. This would mean that the UK will avoid a technical recession, following the 0.2 per cent contraction in the second quarter.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.