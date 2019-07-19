At the time of writing, the European Central Bank is widely expec­ted to cut interest rates further and possibly re-introduce the asset purchase programme in an effort to stimulate the region’s fading economy.

Germany in particular has been hit hard by developments in the car industry (emissions testing), global trade tensions (US and China trade talks) and Brexit uncertainty. Whether a further interest rate cut on its own will help boost the region’s economy is up for debate, but there is one sector that could do without a rate cut: banks. There are several reasons for this.

Local banks (namely APS, Banif, BOV, Lombard, MeDirect and HSBC) are flushed with liquidity, and the introduction of negative interest rates in 2014 has had a significant impact on their financial performance.

The average loan-to-deposit ratio of local banks, a ratio that measures a bank’s liquidity by comparing customer loans to deposits, stood at 67.8 per cent at the end of 2018, slightly above the five-year average of 66.2 per cent. In other words, local banks have been able to loan out just under 68 per cent of the funds received on deposit. By way of comparison, the average loan-to-deposit ratio for European banks according to data provided by the European Banking Authority stood at 117.1 per cent at the end of 2018.

While excess liquidity in the form of deposits is a positive in terms of solvency, the current low-yield environment leaves banks with very limited options. This excess liquidity could be invested in negative-yielding debt securities lending to other banks or the funds could be parked with central banks at a charge of 0.4 per cent.

The low unemployment rate in Malta and the solid economic performance have led to a 54.5 per cent increase in deposits at local banks over the past five years, while loan books have grown by 32.7 per cent, perhaps reflecting the non-capital-hungry nature of economic growth we have witnessed recently.

One other influencing factor creating this disparity is the increased regulation and capital requirements. Local banks have to hold more capital because of concentration risk, both in terms of geography and loan book exposures.

Local banks operate mostly in Malta, and therefore any deterioration in economic conditions could have an impact on their performance and credit quality. As for loan book exposure, mortgages make up a large proportion of a local bank’s loan book exposure. There has been a lot of noise around real estate valuations in recent years but it is worth noting that historically the default rates on mortgages have been insignificant.

Customer loans to deposits ratio. Source: Financial Statements, C&P Workings

Local banks have reported a 15.6% drop in pre-provision profits over the five-year period to 2018

On a more social aspect, bearing in mind the risk tolerance for an average local investor, fixed deposits were considered to be an important investment product for a significant portion of the population. In today’s low-yield environment, individuals who rely on deposit interest income have been hit hard and this will continue to be the case in the short term unless they are prepared to increase their risk tolerance.

From a financial point of view, local banks have reported a 15.6 per cent drop in pre-provision profits over the five-year period to 2018, as the growth in operating costs (+18.6 per cent) has outweighed the growth in operating income (+3.2 per cent).

A rough estimate of the impact from negative interest rates on net interest income, in 2018, amounted to circa €20 million in aggregate, and assuming no changes to the local bank balance sheet, could rise to €25 million in case of a 10 basis point cut by the ECB last Thursday.

Bearing in mind the impact on the European banking system, the ECB could introduce a system whereby the amount of excess reserves subject to negative interest rates is reduced. This system, called tiering, has been implemented in other countries like Switzerland, Japan, Denmark and Sweden.

In Switzerland, after negative rates were introduced in 2015, the SNB introduced a system whereby Swiss banks are only charged negative rates if the deposit account balances at the SNB exceed a threshold (20 times their minimum reserve requirement). It remains to be seen whether a tiering system is introduced by the ECB and what impact, if any, it would have on local banks.

The loose monetary policy adopted by central banks over the past decade, coupled with increased regulation (and costs) and capital requirements have made business more cumbersome. One would hope that any additional interest rate cuts would come with some mitigation measure of sorts. No matter what, the solvency of local banks remains solid.

Robert Ducker is an equity analyst at Curmi and Partners Ltd.

