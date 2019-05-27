At their June policy meeting, European Central Bank (ECB) officials signalled that they will soon consider providing fresh stimulus to the eurozone economy in the light of weak inflation data and continuing global uncertainties, according to the minutes of the meeting published last Thursday.

ECB policymakers are preparing to act to support the region’s export-oriented economy by cutting the bank’s benchmark interest rate, currently set at -0.4 per cent, or reviving the €2.6 trillion bond-buying programme, the minutes showed.

Policymakers also considered the need for “more strategic” measures if inflation continued to remain low, and that the bank’s communication should stress that deviations of inflation from the bank’s target in both directions would be tolerated.

In the meantime, underlying consumer prices in the US increased by the most since January 2018, amid solid gains in the price of a range of goods and services. However, the rise in prices will probably not change expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month.

The Labour Department said that its Consumer Price Index (CPI) inched up by 0.1 per cent in June compared to the previous months, albeit held back by cheaper petrol and food prices. Excluding volatile items such as food and energy, prices rose by 0.3 per cent last month.

This was the largest increase since January 2018 and followed four straight monthly gains of 0.1 per cent. Year-on-year, the CPI increased by 1.6 per cent in June after rising 1.8 per cent in May.

Finally, the British economy grew by 0.3 per cent in May. Although the three-month rolling average of growth has slowed slightly from April’s 0.4 per cent, the figure nonetheless beat expectations as several carmakers resumed production in the wake of shutdowns for the original Brexit deadline.

Rob Kent-Smith, head of GDP at the Office for National Statistics, said: “GDP grew moderately in the latest three months, with IT, communications and retail showing strength.”

However, some economists maintain that Britain remains on the verge of its first quarterly contraction since 2012 amid a gathering slowdown in the world economy and the rising threat of a no-deal Brexit.

