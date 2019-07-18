ECCM Bank celebrated its fifth anniversary with a gala dinner for which staff, directors and important business partners were invited.

ECCM Bank plc started operations on July 1, 2014 with its focus on servicing Kronospan, the number one wood-based panels manufacturer in the world.

Anthony Schembri, the bank’s CEO and managing director, while delivering a short speech for the occasion, outlined the expansion of the bank since its inception and its importance within Kronospan.

He briefly mentioned the bank’s achievement in the past five years and the medium- to long-term prospects.