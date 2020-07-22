The Italian Navy training ship Amerigo Vespucci sailed along Malta's coast on Tuesday evening.
The vessel, which visited the island several times, has been in service since the 1930s.
#Malta, an island with a thousand-year history. Yesterday the greeting of #ITSVespucci to the city of Valletta #MarinaMilitare #NoiSiamolaMarina #IlMarenelTuoFuturo@ItalyinMalta pic.twitter.com/PZvhnJAZyD— Marina Militare (@ItalianNavy) July 22, 2020
