An Irish artist who happened to visit the National Museum of Archaeology in Valletta was so impressed by its collections that he decided to leave the museum a gift: a set of contemporary paintings of the artefacts on display.

Irish artist Tommy Barr fell in love with Malta and its history.

Tommy Barr and his eldest daughter were looking for a holiday destination with “a lot of history and culture” and Malta piqued their interest.

“I was not disappointed. Your history goes so far back and it is the really old stuff that I most enjoy,” he told Times of Malta.

Mr Barr gave a particular reason for his fascination with prehistoric remains.

“Today’s society is totally throw-away. We have anything we want but no longer want it when it is last season’s colour. Our celebrities seemingly have to create a new fashion at every appearance. Nothing is valued, not even the planet,” he lamented.

“By comparison, these prehistoric objects were often central to the lives of people. They were carried and handled for a lifetime and often for many generations. They retain something of the person(s) who cherished them,” he mused.

Before leaving the museum, Mr Barr left a journal and a note at the reception desk, asking the senior curator, Sharon Sultana, to give him a ring if she were interested in his work.

“Sharon rang and invited me in for a discussion about what I was thinking to do and what might be possible by way of collaboration,” he said.

These prehistoric objects were often central to the lives of people

The exhibition, Little Echoes, is a result of those deliberations.

Mr Barr’s artworks, inspired by the motifs, shapes and textures of prehistoric artefacts, are found alongside the museum’s Malta’s Temple Period and Bronze Age collections. Measuring one metre by one metre, they include abstract interpretations of the Sleeping Lady and pottery sherds.

The prehistoric sites of Borġ in-Nadur, in Birżebbuġa, and Ħagar Qim, in the limits of Qrendi, where some of the artefacts were discovered, are also depicted.

Asleep on a Sea of Dreams

As Aristotle famously said, “the aim of art is to represent not the outward appearance of things but their inward significance,” and this is what Mr Barr vies to do with his contemporary paintings.

“I love the idea that I can draw something, somewhere or someone and then iteratively rework and abstract that drawing to create a painting which captures a meaning, a beautiful thing or an instant,” he said.

Marathon Day at Ħaġar Qim

“However, they are just contemporary works and while they employ ancient techniques and practices associated with the traditions of my country, they also benefit from recent techniques and approaches which have developed in contemporary art. All of these are simply parts of who I am and how I think and paint.”

Little Echoes runs at the National Museum of Archaeology in Republic Street, Valletta, until the end of August. Admission to the exhibition is included in the museum’s entrance ticket. One may visit the museum daily from 9am to 5pm (last admission at 4.30pm).

Stone Tapestries