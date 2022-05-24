The Maltese Festa Exposed was the first expo the Leone Philharmonic Society organised at the new conference and expo centre adjoining the society’s premises in Victoria.

The expo was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and was partially financed by the LEADER EU funds through the Gozo Action Group Foundation.

Through a number of exhibits, the organisers tried to depict the eclectic nature of the Maltese festa as a product of people and communities, coming together to celebrate identity, togetherness and a patron saint.

A seminar related to the subject was held on the second day of the expo. It was addressed by a number of guest speakers on the various aspects of the Maltese festa.

Matthew Sultana opened the seminar, highlighting the themes exposed by other speakers. Director of Culture, Mario Azzopardi, spoke on the profound cultural value of feasts while Colin Attard treated the development of music during festa time.

A historical background of the development of the Gozo festa, with special reference to Santa Marija, was given by Dr Joseph Bezzina, while Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma spoke on the way forward for the consolidation of a true Maltese festa, devoid of materialism and exhibitionism.

The seminar was the first in a series the society was planning to organise at its new centre.