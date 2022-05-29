Lunar observations have been carried out by humans for millennia, but two particular events have always stood out during the endless cycle of lunar phases – namely solar and lunar eclipses – always occurring in pairs (one lunar and one solar eclipse) approximately 15 days apart.

While solar eclipses always occur at the new moon phase, lunar eclipses occur at the full moon phase. Understanding why a solar eclipse is always accompanied by a lunar eclipse a fortnight before (or after) is key to comprehending the nature of eclipses and their occurrence.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes exactly between the sun and the earth, casting its shadow on a part of the earth’s surface. Passing ‘exactly’ bet­ween is key here – most of the time, although the moon is indeed between the earth and the sun at every new moon phase, the alignment is off by a few degrees. This occurs due to the moon’s orbit around the earth being inclined by around five degrees, meaning that the shadow cast by the moon misses the earth when the moon is below or above the earth and sun plane.

With a total lunar eclipse, the moon is observed to slowly be covered by the earth’s shadow, appearing to turn red in the process

However, when the moon is exactly in line with earth and the sun, and thus the inclination offset reduces to zero degrees, an eclipse can occur. The moon would still be more or less in line 15 days later when it then reaches the full moon stage – at which point it would then enter the earth’s shadow and a lunar eclipse occurs. Hence why solar and lunar eclipses occur in pairs.

Lunar eclipses differ greatly from solar eclipses, in that they can be seen by the entire half of the globe which happens to be at night time when the eclipse is occurring. With a total lunar eclipse, the moon is observed to slowly be covered by the earth’s shadow, appearing to turn red in the process. This red colour comes from refracted sunlight passing through the earth’s atmosphere, bent to a large enough degree through the atmosphere (as it enters and leaves again) to reach the lunar surface.

The last total lunar eclipse visi­ble from Malta occurred just a few days ago, in the early morning hours of May 16, accompanied 15 days earlier by a partial solar eclipse on April 30 which was not visible from Malta.

The next lunar eclipse will occur in November of this year, but it will unfortunately not be visible from Malta. A partial solar eclipse (10 per cent solar coverage) will be visible from Malta on October 25, 2022.

Dr Josef Borg completed a PhD in Astronomy at the Institute of Space Sciences and Astronomy, University of Malta, and is currently a researcher at the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Malta. He is also Malta’s representative on the European Astrobiology Network Association (EANA) council.

Sound Bites

• Hubble telescope observes shells of unknown origin surrounding a large elliptical galaxy: At more than twice the size of the Milky Way, NGC474 is around 100 million light years away from earth. Recent observations with the Hubble space telescope reveal shell-like structures around the galaxy’s spherical core. Such shells are relatively rare, being found in around 10 per cent of elliptical galaxies.

• The sun is increasing solar activity, as solar maximum approaches: With the previous solar maximum, occurring between 2012 and 2014, being the lowest activity peak in the past 100 years, the next solar maxi­mum is expected to be at least around 30 per cent higher. This year has shown a significant uptick in solar activity that can be expected to increase further in the coming years, until the next peak in 2025.

DID YOU KNOW?

• The next total solar eclipse visible from Malta occurs on April 21, 2088. The last total solar eclipse that was observed from Malta was in the year 1178, and the last annular solar eclipse from Malta occurred in 1901. We will, however, experience a 97 per cent partial solar eclipse in 2027.

• Solar eclipse totality lasts just a few minutes. Typically lasting around three to four minutes, and with a maximum duration of seven minutes and 29 seconds, solar eclipse totality from any single location on earth is very short-lived due to the relatively small shadow diameter of the moon and the moon’s orbital speed.

