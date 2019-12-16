A new eco-friendly Christmas market is coming to Malta this December, bringing together a wealth of environmentally sustainable brands and products under one roof for a stress-free shopping that doesn’t cost the Earth.

Eco Christmas, organised by Eco Market Malta, is being held on December 21 and 22 at the Magazzino Hall, Valletta Waterfront. The market will bring together all of the best eco and environmentally-friendly vendors and businesses to showcase their products and services, promoting a more sustainable lifestyle.

Visitors can find gifts for the eco-warrior in their life – they can also expect a range of workshops, talks, green initiatives such as clothes swap, environmental info booths, vegan and vegetarian food, and activities for children, alongside the carefully curated list of vendors. Each participant in the market has been carefully chosen and vetted by the Eco Market team to ensure they are in line with sustainable standards and requirements.

Eco Market has been running since May 2019 and is a social enterprise that inspires individuals, businesses, and communities into making greener choices and incorporating them with ease into their everyday lives.

“Now that we are feeling the negative consequences of global warming, we realise that things have to change, and Eco Market helps people understand what kind of change they can easily introduce in their everyday life,” said Eco Market founder Zen D’Amato Gautam. “The market operates a 100 per cent ban on single-use plastics and offers discounts for those bringing their own cup and containers.

Eco Christmas is being held on December 21 from 1pm till 6pm and on December 22 from 10am till 6pm. Free goodie bags for the first 15 early birds. Eco Christmas is sponsored by Vivacity, The Veg Box and Mapfre. For more information visit www.ecomarketmalta.com.