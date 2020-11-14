A new scheme to encourage construction operators to scrap their old machinery and replace it with modern, low emissions and proenvironment equipment is drawing a lot of interest, the Malta Developers Association said on Saturday.

The €4 million Malta Enterprise scheme, which will open to applications at the start of December, will offer cash grants up to €200,000 covering 40 per cent of operators' investment.

The offered grants rise to 60 per cent for hybrid and electric vehicles.

MDA president Sandro Chetcuti said the scheme was part of the association's goal to create a sustainable construction industry with higher-quality work, less inconvenience to the public and better environmental standards.

Economy minister Silvio Schembri said: "This scheme is intended to

drive change for a significant reduction of emissions by operators in this sector. The

construction industry is a very important pillar for our economy, and we will continue to work with the MDA to see it move forward sustainably."