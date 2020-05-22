Three eco-friendly feeding machines for stray cats and dogs have been inaugurated in Gozo.

They were inaugurated by Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Lydia Abela, the Prime Minister’s wife.

The machines, which are operated by solar energy, make it possible for people to dispose of their empty plastic bottles in exchange for food for strays. The machines will spill out the food in bowls.

Camilleri said the initiative will help reduce the plastic bottles from the roads while providing food for strays. The machines are being placed at the Victoria and Marsalforn parking areas and the Żewwieqa, the Mġarr Marina. The sites were chosen because the areas are popular with strays.



Abela said that such new ideas elevated animal rights in Malta to the next level.

Camilleri also said the ministry will be launching an initiative to support the feeders of several cat colonies around Gozo by encouraging them to register the colonies with the Animal Welfare Department. This would then provide them with neutering vouchers and assistance for the registered and neutered cats.