The third edition of Eco Market Malta will be held at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, today and tomorrow. The eco market is a carefully curated event focused on all things good for people and planet, including handmade crafts, fashion items, beauty products and many other eco-friendly products by responsible and ethical businesses.

Several activities will be held at the eco market throughout both days. There will be interesting talks by industry experts, workshops for kids and for adults and info booths from local NGOs, social enterprises and voluntary organisations.

Entrance is free. For more information e-mail ecomarketmalta@gmail.com, visit www.ecomarketmalta.com or call 9925 7337. Events run between 5pm and 10pm.