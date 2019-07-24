An Eco Market will be held at The Gaia Foundation in Għajn Tuffieħa, next to Golden Bay, during The Bubble Festival, from today to Sunday between 5 and 8pm. It will feature stalls selling handmade crafts, fashion items, beauty products, food delicacies and other eco-friendly products made by responsible and ethical businesses. There will also be talks by experts, workshops for children and for adults and information booths set up by local NGOs, social enterprises and voluntary organisations. For more information, visit https://ecomarketmalta.com or the Eco Market Malta Facebook page.
