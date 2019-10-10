Eco Market Malta is holding its next event on the Granaries and at Il-Biskuttin in Floriana on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 5pm.

The event aims to inspire and encourage people to shift towards a more environmentally-friendly way of living by creating a place to find eco-friendly products and connect with like-minded people.

There will be stalls selling handmade crafts, fashion items, beauty products and other eco-friendly products by responsible and ethical businesses, as well as guilt-free food delicacies.

There will also be live music, entertainment, informative and fun activities on both days, including talks by industry experts, workshops for children and adults and information booths from local NGOs, social enterprises and voluntary organisations.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/ 494926377718502/