An eco market focused on all things good for people and planet will return to Fort St Elmo, Valletta later this month.

The July 26-27 event will last from 5pm to 10pm and feature a market place with responsible businesses and eco-friendly products, as well as a list of talks, presentations and workshops by industry experts.

Several activities will be held at the event throughout both days. Besides market stalls manned by sustainable businesses and ethical local artisans, there will be talks by industry experts, workshops for kids and for adults and info booths from local NGOs, social enterprises and voluntary organisations.

The purpose of this event is to inspire and facilitate an easy and joyful shift towards an environmentally friendly way of living, by creating a convenient place to find and discover eco-friendly products and connect with others who are already making a positive impact.

This event is free of charge and is intended for people of all ages and nationalities.