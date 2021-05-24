Various sectors of the economy saw a resurgence of activity in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous three months but turnover was still way below the first quarter of last year owing to the extraordinary circumstances of COVID-19.

Figures issued on Monday by the National Statistics Office showed that the accommodation and food service activities saw activity grow by 23.4 per cent in the first quarter of this year, (having been almost flat in the previous three months).

Transportation and storage activities grew by 19.5 per cent and wholesale trade by 15.6%.

Real estate activities grew by 17.5 per cent, scientific and technical activities (15.0 per cent) and administrative and support service activities (4.4 per cent).

On the other hand, motor trade, information and communication activities and retail trade registered negative changes in turnover of 0.7, 0.6 and 0.1 per cent respectively.

Seasonally adjusted employment and hours worked decreased by 0.4 and 1.6 per cent respectively. Seasonally adjusted gross wages and salaries increased by 2.6 per cent.

Annual comparison

When compared to the first quarter of 2020, which except for a few weeks, was not affected by COVID-19, the working-day adjusted services turnover index decreased by 9.1 per cent in the first quarter of this year.

Decreases in turnover were registered in the accommodation and food service activities (49.5 per cent), administrative and support service activities (28.7 per cent), transportation and storage (15.0 per cent), wholesale trade (13.7

per cent), motor trade (7.5 per cent) and retail trade (4.9 per cent).

On the other hand, turnover increases of 13.3, 6.1 and 0.9 per cent were registered in the information and communication, real estate activities and professional, scientific and technical activities respectively.

Unadjusted employment, working-day adjusted gross wages and salaries, and hours worked decreased by 8.4, 6.6 and 10.5 per cent respectively over the same quarter in 2020.