The US economy grew faster in the early spring and more companies sought to hire new workers, a Federal Reserve (Fed) survey showed, but inflation also picked up and companies faced an array of shortages that are hindering production.

The Beige Book, a compilation of anecdotal evidence on economic conditions in each of the 12 Fed districts, highlighted improvement in a variety of areas, including consumer spending, car sales and manufacturing activity. The Fed also noted that reports on tourism were more upbeat, bolstered by a pick-up in demand for leisure activities and travel. The level of inflation, meanwhile, increased slightly from earlier in the year. Companies paid more for several key supplies such as metals, fuel, food and timber. In some cases, supply shortages were also holding back production.

Meanwhile, industrial production in the eurozone fell in February, dampening prospects for economic growth in the first quarter after a solid end to 2020 for manufacturers.

According to a report by European statistics agency Eurostat, industrial production in the currency bloc decreased by one per cent month-on-month in February, reversing a 0.8 per cent rise in January. Economists had expected a 1.1 per cent fall.

Energy output fell by 1.2 per cent in February and capital goods output fell by 1.9 per cent, the report showed.

Production in February fell the most in France, Malta and Greece. It was also down in the eurozone’s largest economy, Germany. On a yearly basis, industrial output declined by 1.6 per cent in February, after a 0.1 per cent rise in the previous month. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.9 per cent.

Finally, in Germany, investor morale fell unexpectedly in April, the ZEW economic research institute said on Tuesday, citing rising fears that private consumption could be dampened as Europe’s largest economy may extend lockdown restricts. The ZEW said that its survey of investor economic sentiment fell to 70.7 points in April, its first drop since November 2020, from 76.6 the previous month. Economists had forecast the gauge to rise to 79.0.

“The financial market experts are somewhat less euphoric than in the previous month,” ZEW president Achim Wambach said in a statement.

“The ZEW indicator of economic sentiment is, however, still at a very high level and the current situation is assessed much more positively than in March.”

