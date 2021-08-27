The current feud, between residents and civil society organisations on one side and the government and businesses on the other, about the proposed yacht marina in Marsascala is becoming typical whenever such projects are proposed.

As the country becomes more developed, with public spaces becoming scarcer, people are understandably becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of such projects on their well-being. In the case of Marsascala, citizens living in the area and beyond are concerned about losing what has always been a charming bay to cool off during the summer months, frequented by many families.

Indeed, one of the attractions of living in Marsascala has always been access to the sea, with many, like myself, having learned to swim in that bay. The prospect that this aspect of lifestyle in Marsascala stands a chance of being forfeited to house a yacht marina is not going down well.

Earlier this year, the Malta Employers’ Association organised a conference entitled: ‘Balancing Sustainable Economic Growth with Quality of Life – a National Challenge’. The purpose of the conference was to kickstart a discussion about the need to introduce more refined metrics to capture progress (or otherwise) in economic expansion, well-being and quality of life. Such metrics need to be more actively incorporated in Malta’s policymaking structures and procedures.

We understand that the purpose of enterprise and labour should ultimately be to generate a return to investment and also to make people’s lives better through goods and services produced. Countries like ours, with severe limitations, such as land scarcity, a dense population and other environmental constraints, need to be more sensitive to the extent to which projects such as the one proposed for Marsascala affect citizens’ well-being.

Understandably, this is not an easy dilemma. Transforming Marsascala into a yacht marina will certainly yield economic benefits in terms of job and business generation in the surrounding area. Yet, the more prosperous a society is, the less likely it is to trade off quality leisure, time and space to marginal material benefits, especially if such benefits are perceived to be enjoyed by the few and not by those who are negatively affected.

Such sentiments will become stronger as open spaces are eaten up by irresponsible and horrendous construction and undesirable side effects, that include traffic congestion, noise pollution and poor air quality, intensified through increased population, take their toll.

It is a challenge to strike a balance between a camp that raises hell to oppose any type of development and another that has the power, legitimate and otherwise, to navigate through our regulatory framework with impunity to realise their projects. This divide becomes deeper when projects ride roughshod on the needs of the community.

Speakers at the MEA conference highlighted the need to establish a well-being index that will seek to harmonise economic imperatives and quality of life. For such changes to be successful, they will have to be preceded by a reform of our political system that will enable the party in government to be free of any ties from those who would have a vested interest in such projects. Hence, the proposal that political parties should be state-funded.

Another aspect that was raised was the restructuring of our economy to depend less on activities that deplete our natural resources. Overdevelopment may yield short-term gains but it also threatens the growth and sustainability of other productive sectors, such as tourism, in the longer term.

These challenges require a collective effort as well as commitment by businesses, civil society and political forces to seek the best options available to have a sustainable economic model that generates productive opportunities for Maltese citizens and, simultaneously, enhances their well-being.