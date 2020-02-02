The US economy grew by 2.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of last year, the same pace as in the previous quarter. For the whole of 2019, the US economy grew by 2.3 per cent, a solid pace but nonetheless slower than the 2.9 per cent registered in the previous year. The falloff in growth suggests that the stimulus from the tax cuts is wearing off and that the trade war is cancelling out many of its benefits.

The Bank of England (BOE) held interest rates at 0.75 per cent amid early signs of a pick-up in the UK and global economies. In Mark Carney’s final interest rate meeting as BOE governor, the bank’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 7 to 2 to keep rates unchanged and also unanimously decided to retain the quantitative easing at £435 billion, as clarity over Brexit and government spending measures underpin near-term growth.

A multitude of Brexit-related unknowns means a rate cut further down the line cannot be totally ruled out, but for now, rates are likely to remain on hold. January data showed an uptick in confidence and activity following the December 12 general election.

The decision comes at a crucial time for the British economy, with the UK leaving the EU last Friday, ending 47 years of membership. Unemployment in the 19 countries that share the euro currency fell to its lowest level in nearly 12 years in December. The EU’s statistics office said that the jobless rate in the region fell to 7.4 per cent in December from the 7.5 per cent in the prior month.

The unemployment rate is now at its lowest level since May 2008 and only 0.1 percentage points above its lowest reading ever. However, disparities remain. Germany’s unemployment rate stands at merely 3.2 per cent, far below the 13.7 per cent and 16.6 per cent in Spain and Greece respectively.

Finally, the manufacturing sector in China fell into stagnation in January, as revealed by the manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index 50.0 reading. That is down from 50.2 in December, and now sits right at the border that separates expansion from contraction. The bureau also said that its non-manufacturing index came in at 54.1, beating forecasts for 53.0 and up from 53.5 in the previous month. The bureau’s composite index now sits at 53.0, down from 53.4 a month earlier. In the near term, Chinese economic data is expected to worsen in view of the coronavirus, which is disrupting the Chinese economy and any foreign economies with links to China, and is also pushing financial markets lower.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.