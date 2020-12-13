The Eurozone Indicator of Economic Sentiment released by the German economic research institute ZEW rose to a three-month high of 54.4 in December 2020, a 21.6-point increase from the previous reading. The increase is being attributed to optimism surrounding the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Only 12.1 per cent of analysts surveyed expected economic activity to deteriorate, compared to 21.4 per cent who did not expect any material change and the 66.5 per cent of economic analysts who expected activity to improve.

Inflation expectations also rose to 40.7 from 22.6, along with analysts’ assessment of the current economic situation in the eurozone, which rose marginally by 0.7 points to a still negative -75.7.

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagard announced an extension of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by €500 billion until at least the end of March 2022 amid other monetary stimulus measures.

The ECB warned that economic uncertainty remained high in the bloc owing to pandemic dynamics and the vaccine rollout.

The ECB also cut its 2021 economic growth forecast for the eurozone to 3.9 per cent from five per cent previously. It, however, upgraded its 2022 forecast up to 4.2 per cent from 3.2 per cent.

Efforts to produce a Brexit deal during a meeting between EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson failed last Wednesday. Both leaders tentatively agreed to try to reach an agreement by the weekend. Investors continued to follow developments on Brexit trade talks closely. Despite tension surrounding Brexit talks, GDP data for Britain indicated a strong quarterly expansion, with the economy growing by 10.2 per cent over Q3 following a 15.5 per cent growth registered over the previous quarter.

Finally, in China, despite market expectations for the consumer price index to remain unchanged, the index registered a marginal deflation of 0.5 per cent year-on-year in November of 2020 after rising 0.5 per cent in October.

The price deflation was attributed to food prices falling -2 per cent, transport costs falling -3.9 per cent as well as drops in the prices of other consumption spending such as utilities, fuel, rent and clothing. Prices for other goods, including healthcare and education, experienced mild inflation ranging between one and 2.5 per cent.

This report was compiled by Bank of Valletta for general information purposes only.