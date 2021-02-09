Economic activity started to improve in the third quarter of 2020, although it still remained well below previous years, the Central Bank said on Tuesday.

In its quarterly review report, the Central Bank points to a partial easing of restrictive measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic as coinciding with a positive turn for the economy.

During the third quarter of 2020, the bank said, economic activity in Malta recovered somewhat as GDP expanded in quarter-on-quarter terms.

Seasonally-adjusted data shows that GDP rose by 7.4% during the third quarter, after contracting during the first two quarters of the year.

This reflects a rebound in private consumption which was up by over a fifth over its second quarter trough.

Although economic activity levels improved, the bank said they still remained well below pre-pandemic levels.

Real GDP fell by 9.9% in annual terms in the third quarter of 2020, which is a more muted decline than that experienced in the second quarter, when GDP had contracted by 16.1%.

The fall in GDP, the bank said, was largely underpinned by a sharp drop in net exports, as domestic demand was smaller. Data collected by the bank shows that the contraction was primarily driven by the services sector, which was hit hard by the pandemic.

Meanwhile, potential output growth was at its lowest since 2003 but it still remained positive during the third quarter of 2020, at 1.9%.

This reflected the continued strength of the country's labour input, with very little increase in unemployment last year.

Business conditions slightly improved

The bank’s Business Conditions Index improved marginally during the quarter under review, but remained firmly below its long-term average.

The European Commission’s Economic Sentiment Indicator also remained low from a historical perspective.

While labour market conditions continued to be negatively impacted by the pandemic, according to the Labour Force Survey, both the country’s work force and employment continued to rise on an annual basis during the third quarter.

However, they rose at a slower rate than in the second quarter, resulting in a rise in unemployment.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.6%, slightly higher than the 4.4% registered in the second quarter, and 3.7% recorded a year earlier. Nonetheless, the jobless rate in Malta remained well below the euro area average rate of 8.4% and relatively low historically in light of the very sharp contraction in activity.

This reflects the highly supportive government measures and shorter working-time arrangements which mitigate the impact of COVID-19 containment measures on unemployment.

Inflation eased during the third quarter. Annual inflation as measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices decelerated to 0.5% in September from 1.0% in June, driven by slower growth in food prices and falling prices for energy and non-energy industrial goods.

Inflation based on the Retail Price Index, which only takes into account purchases made by Maltese households, edged down to 0.2% in September.

Public coffers impacted

With regard to public finances, the impact of the pandemic on government revenue and the fiscal support measures led to a worsening of the general government balance during the quarter under review.

When measured on a four-quarter basis, the general government balance registered a deficit of 8% of GDP in the third quarter of 2020, against a deficit of 5.1% in the previous quarter.

The general government debt-to-GDP ratio rose to 53.7% from 51% at the end of June.

While the stock of financial assets held by government decreased marginally, the stock of financial liabilities increased, causing a deterioration in net financial worth as a share of GDP. Notwithstanding this development, the net financial worth of the Maltese general government continued to compare favourably with the euro area average.