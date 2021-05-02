If you want to witness something which defies all logic, you should juxtapose two of this week’s Planning Authority decisions. On the one hand, you have the blessing to tear down a beautiful, modernist pink and green house to make way for yet more concrete flats (because we don’t have enough of those) and then in the same breath, a decision to heftily fine an old man for basically taking a known rubbish dump area and trying to prettify it in small ways.

I have always liked the element of surprise, but it is getting hard for the country to keep up this level of banality, and well, clownery. This week was

positively defined by the latter.

Indeed, only in a circus of a country could the minister for culture make an ill-worded comment about artists’ IQs not being business-oriented and get away with it. Apart from the complete disrespect that such a comment delineates, to say something like this amid a pandemic that has already wounded what was a limping arts and culture scene is complete madness.

In a time where we should be encouraging people to rediscover the beauty of the arts and maybe even be providing incentives for people to go to museums and theatres, it is inconceivable that the man responsible for doing solely this is speaking in such a way.

Inconceivable but not unexpected.

Ultimately, it is the same reason behind tearing down the aforementioned pink and green house: if it doesn’t serve the economy, it needs to go. Language matters and the way we choose to communicate always gives away how we really feel.

Look closely at the way our politicians speak. As our happiness goes further and further down the world index, all that can be heard are comments about the state of our economy, and while money does indeed make the world go round and it would be naïve to state otherwise, our not-so-Socialist government’s obsession with it has seeped into every single sector, leaving little room for true beauty to exist.

Government’s obsession with it [money] has seeped into every single sector, leaving little room for true beauty to exist - Anna Marie Galea

Even their ideas of what constitute parks and recreation areas are monuments to greed. Which person would rather sit in a dull, grey car park with two or three sad-looking limp trees over walking in what little nature we have left? And since cash is king and all we seem to care about is driving more people to our country through bribery, can you even imagine us trying to advertise these “parks” on our tourist brochures? We would be laughed out of every single room, and well, we would deserve it.

What laughter was not deserved though was the mirth directed at the man who took his wife to court over her abuse of him. I was disgusted by the amount of “laughter emojis” that far outweighed any other reaction left on an article outlining the facts of the case. It is little wonder that so many live in wounded silence when this is the general reaction to someone being abused.

With so little empathy and compassion readily available, how are abuse victims meant to come forward? More importantly, what kind of person do you need to be to feel no shame whatsoever in very publicly laughing at someone in evident pain? You need to be either profoundly ignorant and emotionally vacant or a psychopath, and to be honest, neither is good news for you.

Here is hoping that this circus that has gripped this rock for too long will leave town soon, but I would not hold my breath; my IQ probably could not take it anyway.