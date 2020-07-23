With the environment at heart, Ecopence has much to contribute to the development of a sustainable planet that meets the needs of the present without compromising the resources and ability of future generations and their quality of life. As such, Ecopence strives to support and promote ideas or NGOs safeguarding the wildlife, natural resources, and human health.

In a bid to raise awareness and help improving the climate, air quality and respect for the environment in Malta, Ecopence has sponsored the Voluntary Organisation GreenMalta.org to aid them in their projects of supporting nature on our islands.

An Ecopence spokesperson said that Malta is cruelly lacking trees and yet, often enough, they are being uprooted and replaced with concrete structures. Trees are the air filters of our planet; they absorb harmful pollutants and release clean oxygen for us to breathe. They help cool the planet by absorbing greenhouse gases. In the many urban parts of Malta, they could significantly reduce the overall temperature.

Trees also play a role in capturing the rainwater, acting like filters thanks to their roots and slowing down the water’s absorption into the ground, thus, reducing the risk of flooding. Finally, the well being factor provided by trees is undeniable. They are essential for health, they reduce stress, anxiety and allow us to reconnect with nature. Green Malta plan to organise several tree planting and nature clean up events.

The Voluntary Organisation’s other main focus is children and building more awareness about nature by organising free gardening, agricultural and environmental courses to drive them in creating a sustainable future. For many children in Malta this will be their first encounter with the green world, they will experience all this through fun games and innovate learning classes getting them involved. This will develop a sense of responsibility and learn the processes needed to sustain natural life. It is also a way to get them to appreciate better eating fresh and healthy, while developing skills on how to produce products and recipes through their own efforts. Awareness is the key, as our future depends on children.

Ecopence believes in these projects and part of the sponsorship given will be done through the purchase of our ecofriendly merchandise where 15 per cent of all purchases done through Green Malta’s online shop will go to support their campaigns.