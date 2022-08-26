The police discovered nine ecstasy pills on a young man who on Thursday flouted parking rules in St Julian's, court heard on Friday.

Abdul Rahim Bashar, a 21-year-old Libyan national with no fixed address was charged with unlawful possession of the drug in circumstances denoting that it was not solely intended for his personal use.

The incident took place at around 9.15am, when community police officers spotted a car that was illegally parked on Dragonara Road.

They approached the vehicle to flag the traffic irregularity but noticed that the person inside the car was behaving suspiciously.

Nine ecstasy pills were found in the man’s pouch during a search.

Assisted by a Libyan-speaking interpreter, the youth on Friday pleaded not guilty.

His lawyer, Rene’ Darmanin, made no request for bail at this stage and the court, presided over by Magistrate Noel Bartolo, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspector Brian Xuereb prosecuted.