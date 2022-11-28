Ecuador coach Gustavo Alfaro said on Monday his side’s strong showing at the World Cup was proof of a narrowing gap between football’s traditional powerhouses and the chasing pack.

Ecuador sit level on points and goal difference with the Netherlands at the top of Group A and need only to avoid defeat against Senegal on Tuesday to secure a last-16 place.

“(I can) see an evolution — a big evolution — from the teams,” Alfaro told a pre-match press conference.

