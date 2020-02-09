‘They showed us unusual kindness’ was the theme of an ecumenical service held at the church of St Paul’s Shipwreck in Munxar as part of the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity.

The service was organised by the Legion of Mary (Gozo), in collaboration with the Gozitan Diocese and the Anglican community. It included readings, prayers and hymns.

Episcopal vicar for the laity and ecumenism in Gozo, Mgr Joseph Attard, and Canon Simon Godfrey, SSC, Chancellor of St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, delivered messages.