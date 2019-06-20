An ecumenical service for Christian fraternity for all denominations was held at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on the occasion of the Marian Year. The theme was ‘Prayer for Christian Unity’. Organised by the Gozo Diocese, the service included readings, prayers and hymns.

Gozo Bishop Mario Grech delivered a message, while the first reading from Isaiah 61:9-11 and second reading from 1 Peter 4:7-11 were read by churchwarden Tony Wright and Maria Curmi respectively. Alison Rutland read the responsorial Psalm 133:1-3. Former church-warden Judith Pugh read a poem written by Reverend Kim Hurst of St Andrew’s church. Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary rector Fr Gerard Buhagiar and Mgr Joseph Attard, the leader of the Gozo Ecumenical Commission, read other excerpts.

As a sign of peace, Mgr Grech and Mr Wright lit a candle in front of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu painting at the chapel behind the main altar.

The service was animated by the Gozo Community Choir under the direction of Mro Peter Thomas.