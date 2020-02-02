On January 24, an ecumenical service was held at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta. Anglican bishop Robert Innes of Gibraltar-in-Europe led the prayer service, while Archbishop Charles Scicluna delivered a biblical reflection. The ecumenical service was part of this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity which was of significant importance since the prayers used worldwide were prepared by Christians in Malta.

The theme of this year’s Week of Prayer for Christian Unity was “They showed us unusual kindness” (Acts 28:2), taken from the narrative of St Paul’s shipwreck in Malta and the hospitality shown by the Maltese.