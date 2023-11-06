Ed Sheeran has announced his first Malta concert will take place in Ta' Qali on June 26.

The singer-songwriter will perform as part of his ongoing global 'Mathematics tour' in 2024 after announcing fresh dates and venues last month.

Tickets priced from €100 to €250 will go on sale via showshappening.com at 10am on Friday November 10, limited to six tickets per customer.

Poster of Ed Sheeran's concert in Malta. Photo: Showshappening

Former Britain's Got Talent singer-songewriter Calum Scott will be the support act for the event.

Organisers greatt and NNG Promotions said they were "thrilled to bring this great talent to the islands" and described the one-day concert as a "landmark event".

The event is being supported by Visit Malta and The Ministry for Tourism.

The concert was first announced by the 32-year-old singer last month when he announced new tour dates for his 'Mathematics tour' in 2024.

Sheeran rose to fame in 2011, when his debut album + (Plus), with the hit A Team topped the UK albums chart. He won the Brit Awards for Best British Male Solo Artist a year later.

More than a decade later, the multi-Grammy artist is best known for hits, such as Shape of You, Castle on the Hill, Bad Habits, and I Don’t Care.

Summer 2023 saw a number of global singers rocking the island.

They included showman Robbie Williams, who packed the Granaries in Floriana in August, and pop star Christina Aguilera, who performed to thousands during the sold-out EuroPride concert, also at the Granaries, a month later.