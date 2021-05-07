Four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran will be the shirt sponsor for his boyhood team Ipswich Town next season, the club announced on Thursday.
The 30-year-old, who grew up in Suffolk, will see his logo appear on the men’s and women’s first-team shirts.
Ipswich are set for a third season in the third tier League One after a disappointing campaign, but were recently taken over by an American consortium.
