Four-time Grammy winner Ed Sheeran will be the shirt sponsor for his boyhood team Ipswich Town next season, the club announced on Thursday.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Suffolk, will see his logo appear on the men’s and women’s first-team shirts.

Ipswich are set for a third season in the third tier League One after a disappointing campaign, but were recently taken over by an American consortium.

