Former president and prime minister Eddie Fenech Adami is expected to be discharged from hospital on Saturday morning a day after he collapsed.

Fenech Adami, 88, a former leader of the Nationalist Party, was kept overnight at Mater Dei Hospital after fainting on Friday.

After undergoing tests his condition was stable but he was kept overnight for observation in the hospital's cardiac ward.

Popularly known as 'Eddie', the giant of local politics was prime minister from 1987 until 1996, and again from 1998 until 2004.

He was the seventh president of Malta, holding the position from 2004 to 2009.

Fenech Adami led the Nationalist Party to four general election victories in 1987, 1992, 1998 and 2003.

He was also instrumental in Malta's accession to the European Union.