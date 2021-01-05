Eddie Izzard on Tuesday ran a marathon in Malta - without leaving the UK.

The British comedian is running virtual marathons of places across the globe to raise money for charities that help #MakeHumanityGreatAgain.

He was five hours into his Malta run at 6.30pm.

Izzard is running the marathons on a treadmill due to travel restrictions imposed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He intends to run 31 marathons and then perform 31 stand-up shows, in 31 days in 31 virtual cities across the world.

His first four marathons of 2021 saw him tackle London, Lisbon, Madrid and Rome via his treadmill.

The popular stand-up comedian has been uploading videos of parts of his runs on his Twitter account, followed by 4.4 million users, and live-streaming the runs on his website.

He said that Malta’s marathon this year proved to be “a real struggle”.

Money raised is being pledged to five charities: Fareshare, Walking With the Wounded, Care International, United to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases and Covenant House New York City.

This is not the first time Izzard has taken on a similar challenge. His fifth marathon of 28 different ones last year was also in Malta. On that occasion, however, the comedian was able to make it physically to the island.