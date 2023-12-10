Eddie Jones is set to be re-appointed as the head coach of Japan's national rugby team pending approval from the union's board, local media reported Sunday, less than two months after he walked out on the Wallabies.

The 63-year-old Australian has been strongly linked with a return to the Japanese team that he led to a historic win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England.

Local media reported that Jones was successfully interviewed by the Japan Rugby Football Union on Thursday in Tokyo.

His re-appointment is set to become official pending approval from the union's board on Wednesday, sports newspapers including Sponichi said.

