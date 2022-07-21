Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney said Thursday that Eddie Jones is the right man to lead England into next year’s World Cup following a morale-boosting series win in Australia.

The 62-year-old, who took charge after a dismal 2015 World Cup for England on home soil, came under intense pressure earlier this year after his side lost three Six Nations matches for the second time in a row.

But this month’s 2-1 series success in Australia has strengthened the position of the head coach, who has said he will stand down when his contract expires after the 2023 World Cup in France.

Jones will be hoping to go one better next year after taking England to the final of the 2019 tournament in Japan, where they were beaten by South Africa.

He also reached the 2003 final as coach of his native Australia, losing to England on that occasion.

