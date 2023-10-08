The Eden Cinemas has launched its Eden CineArts programme for the 2023/2024 season, featuring once again a range of lavish ballet and opera broadcasts from the Royal Opera House stage in Covent Garden, London.

The season kicked off in September when music director of The Royal Opera, Antonio Pappano, partnered with Barrie Kosky for the first time to conduct a bold new imagining of Wagner’s first chapter of the Ring cycle, Das Rheingold.

The season will continue with a live broadcast of The Royal Ballet’s much-loved Don Quixote, and in the run-up to Christmas, The Royal Ballet’s festive favourite The Nutcracker, offering magical stagecraft and a show-stopping series of dances performed in the dream-like Kingdom of Sweets.

The new year will kick off with live broadcasts of two of the Royal Opera House’s most-loved productions: Kenneth MacMillan’s timeless ballet Manon in February 2024, which will be celebrating its 50th anniversary; and Moshe Leiser and Patrice Caurier’s Madama Butterfly in March 2024, offering an opportunity to hear some of the most heartbreaking and captivating music its composer, Giacomo Puccini, ever wrote.

A past performance of Swan Lake. Photo: Helen Maybanks (courtesy of Royal Opera House)

Later in spring, The Royal Ballet will shine in Swan Lake, full of enchanting solos, spectacular pas de deux and breathtaking corps de ballet sequences.

In May, Aigul Akhmetshina will perform the title role in Damiano Michieletto’s poetic, contemporary new staging of Bizet’s beloved Carmen. Antonello Manacorda will conduct an accomplished cast in this sultry production, which evokes the passion and heat of Bizet’s score – and brings some of opera’s greatest hits to fans across the world.

This season, we’re offering a fantastic mix of heritage favourites and modern classics - Kevin O’Hare, director of The Royal Ballet

The following month, the season will end with a live broadcast of David McVicar’s Andrea Chénier, a production that sees Pappano, in his 23rd and final year as music director, conduct a cast that includes his longtime collaborator Jonas Kaufmann, Sondra Radvanovsky and Carlos Álvarez.

Francesca Hayward and Alexander Campbell in a performance of Manon. Photo: Alice Pennefather (courtesy of Royal Opera House)

Alex Beard, chief executive of the Royal Opera House, said: “I am delighted to introduce an extraordinary 2023/24 cinema season – one that balances bold and exciting new work with the most beloved productions in our repertory. We are committed to bringing the very best of ballet and opera to audiences right across the UK and internationally, partnering with cinemas to ensure that everyone can enjoy world-class performances, wherever they are.”

Kevin O’Hare, director of The Royal Ballet, added: “This season, we’re offering a fantastic mix of heritage favourites and modern classics. Whether you join us at Christmas for The Nutcracker or take a trip to your local cinema for a showing of Swan Lake, it’ll be an evening to remember – a chance to watch some of ballet’s most-loved productions and to celebrate the incredible artistry of our dancers.”

The live culture programme has brought large-scale productions to audiences in Malta since 2010. Broadcasts offer audiences the best seat in the house for each performance, and include exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews and insights into the rehearsal process.

To celebrate the highly anticipated cultural season for 2023/24, the Eden CineArts is organising an exclusive opening night featuring a live broadcast of the performance of Don Quixote on November 7 at 8.15pm.

The reception on November 7 starts at 7.30pm. A welcome drink, appetisers and free parking at Eden car park are included in the ticket price. Book tickets at edencinemas.com.mt.