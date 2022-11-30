This December, Eden Cinemas, will be opening two new, state-of-the-art theatres. This means that Malta’s favourite cinema multiplex has just got even bigger, now boasting nine movie theatres and totalling over 2,000 seats.

The two new theatres offer an additional 417 premium seats, giving the public the opportunity to enjoy a wider variety of films. These screens are fitted with the latest technology laser projection as well as ‘floating screens’ to give audiences the best cinematic experience possible. The new theatres also feature cutting edge sound proofing systems to allow for the most immersive audio experience. These two theatres will be wheelchair accessible.

Cinemas ‘8 & 9’ are due to open in the middle of December with what is set to be the number one film for 2022, the much-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water. Tickets are now on sale.