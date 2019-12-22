The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s has just reopened its main lobby after several months of refurbishment and have completely overhauled the space.

Aside from a brand new façade, the foyer space is much larger and the box office has been replaced with easy-to-use electronic ticket machines. Those still wishing a personal touch can do so at the much- larger bar in the foyer, which doubles up a ticket booth, reducing queues significantly.

Patrons no longer need a ticket to enter the foyer and may make use of the various bars and the new arcade area.

The interior space is much sleeker and contemporary with trailers featuring on the many large LED screens adorning the walls.

This welcome upgrade will exceed any patron’s wildest expectations

Eden Leisure Group CEO, Simon De Cesare said: “The experience of cinema is not solely that of the film but starts at the point someone selects what film they want, to the ticket and food and drink purchase experience and culminates in the big screen and sound and the emotion of film. This is what makes cinema different to watching a film at home on a large TV.

“We have continuously invested in our technical projection capabilities and now we have enhanced the experience upon entry. There is more work to do over the next couple of years but this welcome upgrade will exceed any patron’s wildest expectations.”

Coinciding with this relaunch, the Eden Cinemas has also been rebranded with a completely new logo and style for a smarter, sleeker and more contemporary overall look. Next year will see several other new developments and refurbishments taking place within other areas of the cinema.