Eden Cinemas is presenting a live screening of the opera production Don Pasquale being staged at the Royal Opera House in London.

Royal Opera favourite Bryn Terfel heads the cast for this new production of Donizetti’s comedy of domestic drama spanning two generations.

The witty story of a middle-aged man whose supposed young wife runs rings around him – with her own ulterior romantic purpose in mind – has long delighted and surprised audiences, not least as presented with the sparkle of its music and the virtuoso skill of its performers.

Damiano Michieletto’s production shows how contemporary the characters still are and how immediate and touching the story remains.

The opera is co-produced by the Opéra National de Paris and Teatro Massimo, Palermo, Sicily.

The opera, rated 12+, is being screened live at the Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s today at 8.30pm. A recorded version will be shown on Sunday at 4pm. Tickets are available at www.edencinemas.com.mt.