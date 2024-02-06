The Eden Cinemas are excited to announce a groundbreaking upgrade set to revolutionize the movie-going experience in Malta. The cinema complex has embraced cutting-edge laser technology by replacing all existing projectors, promising patrons an immersive cinematic journey like never before.

With the introduction of state-of-the-art laser projectors, Eden Cinemas aims to redefine how audiences perceive and enjoy films, boasting vibrant colours, sharper images, and unmatched clarity. Key features of the new laser projectors include a wider colour gamut, stunning contrasts, laser precision for razor-sharp images, and consistent brightness levels throughout the entire film.

"Our commitment to providing the ultimate cinematic experience has led us to invest in the latest laser projection technology," said Simon De Cesare, CEO at Eden Leisure Group. "The transition from xenon lamps to laser projectors signifies our dedication to staying at the forefront of technology, offering our patrons an extraordinary visual feast."

Valerio, cinema manager at Eden Cinemas, expressed excitement about the upgrade, stating, "We're thrilled to bring this cutting-edge technology to our audiences. The new laser projectors promise to enhance the cinematic experience, ensuring that every visit to Eden Cinemas is unforgettable."

Moreover, with only the latest five projectors acquired, Eden Cinemas is already making significant strides in energy efficiency. These projectors are estimated to save 127,312kw of energy annually from the projector itself and the AC requirements, further underlining the cinema's commitment to sustainability and technological advancement.

In addition to consuming less energy, laser projectors require minimal maintenance and eliminate the use of hazardous materials.

