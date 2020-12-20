Last month, Eden Leisure Group employees were encouraged to donate any unwanted clothes and this week, the company gave a total of 18 bags full of clothes to MSPCA (Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals).

MSPCA volunteers will be overseeing that the collected clothes will be distributed to all of the organisation’s charity shops and all the funds collected will go towards supporting the MSPCA operations.

This month, the Eden Leisure Group’s Green Team also collected old mobile phone devices to dispose of them in an appropriate manner and avoid wastage and pollution; the functional devices that were collected will be passed on to charity.

Eden Leisure is also supporting the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation. Employees and customers may donate essential food items at various Foodbank depository stations that have been set up within Eden’s establishments.

These are just some of Eden Leisure Group’s corporate social responsibility activities held this month. Eden’s ‘Green Team’ was set up in July 2018 with the purpose of pushing the company to become more environmentally friendly, to adopt greener practices and to raise awareness among its employees as well as nationwide, through its media.