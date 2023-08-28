Eden Leisure Group has launched Bay Easy, a brand-new radio station that hit the airwaves today, August 28. Broadcasting on the frequency 100.2 FM, Bay Easy promises to play sing-out-loud songs from the 80s, 90s and 2000s, together with effortlessly entertaining content that reflects listeners’ lives, likes and aspirations.

Bay Easy’s carefully curated playlist will feature much loved songs from legendary artists such as Elton John, Whitney Houston, Adele, Michael Buble, Lionel Ritchie Madonna and more.

What sets Bay Easy apart is not only the selection of music but also the seasoned radio presenters that will be featured. This will make for a perfect blend of engaging content and captivating music. Listeners can expect to hear familiar voices as well as new personalities, from both the local and international scenes.

“Our vision is to deliver the most popular songs of all time, reflecting the life stage of our listeners,” said Kevin De Cesare.

"As we embark on this new chapter with Bay Easy 100.2, we are excited to see Bay expanding to a new station with its second brand on FM," added De Cesare. "The launch of Bay Easy not only reinforces our commitment to providing unparalleled entertainment but also showcases our dedication to staying ahead of the curve in an ever-changing media landscape. We are excited to bring a fresh and delightful radio experience to our listeners."

Bay Easy has officially launched today, and listeners can tune in to 100.2FM. Bay Easy will perfectly complement its sister station and market leader across Malta & Gozo, 89.7 Bay.

For more information about Bay Easy, including the station's programming schedule and upcoming online content, visit https://bayeasy.mt/ and follow @bayeasymalta on Instagram and Facebook.