The Eden Leisure Group is organising its first-ever pop-up thrift shop to raise funds for three major NGOs in Malta.

The event will take place tomorrow, September 3, and will be open from 10am to 5pm at the InterContinental Malta in St Julian’s.

The event will be set up in the Cettina DeCesare Hall and will offer many varied clothing items for men, women and children.

All items are guaranteed to be in great condition, and the selection also features top brands as well as unique vintage pieces. Besides the great finds, thrift shopping is also a great opportunity to help the environment. It prevents clothing from ending up in landfills, minimises carbon and chemical pollution from the clothing industry, and uses less water.

All proceeds from the thrift shop will be donated equally to Inspire, MSPCA and Żibel.

Entrance to the event is free of charge and a bar will also be set up at the event for those attending to enjoy light refreshments while browsing. Cash, credit card and Revolut payments will be accepted at the event.