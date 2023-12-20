The Eden Leisure Group has hit back at claims that it left bowlers in the lurch with a sudden decision to shut down the Eden Superbowl for refurbishment.

Group CEO Simon De Cesare said the company had offered to donate six tenpin bowling machines to the Malta Tenpin Bowling Association, for them to use at a different venue while the Eden Superbowl undergoes works.

But the association had turned down the offer, he told Times of Malta.

Maltese bowlers were left reeling on Monday after discovering that the St Julian's venue, which they use for competitive matches and training, will close for several months to be revamped.

In a statement, the Eden Superbowl said the facility will close on January 8 and reopen at the end of April.

The news sparked a backlash from Maltese tenpin bowlers, with Malta Tenpin Bowling Association president Edward Mifsud accusing the government of ignoring their proposals to build a 12-lane bowling alley that were submitted last October.

Mifsud also said the Eden group had gone back on its word, having already given the association the green light to start a new bowling season next year.

De Cesare said the criticism was unfair.

“Looking at what has been written and said against the Eden Leisure Group after what we have done for the sport for the past 35 years is very disappointing,” De Cesare told the Times of Malta.

“During this period we were happy to collaborate with the MTBA and we offered them huge subsidies for their members to make use of our facilities. Suffice it to say that we charged them 50 cents per game when our normal rates were €8.50, while always leaving more than half of the lanes available for them.

“Added to that, last week I offered the MTBA president to donate six bowling machines to be installed in an alternative venue, so that they could continue with their activities. However, he turned down our offer – so I don’t know what more I could have done.

“I firmly believe that our collaboration with the association played a big part in why the sport of tenpin bowling has been so successful over the years.

“That is why it’s very disappointing to be portrayed as the bad guys in this situation when we always tried to give the sport the recognition it deserved. It is ridiculous that after 35 years of service and compromise the world is falling for a four-month break.”

The Eden Leisure Group Director said that his company were not planning to close down the venue for such a long time, but due to unforeseen circumstances, they were forced to decide for the safety of everyone involved.

“Our original plan was always to try and keep the venue open for as long as possible,” De Cesare said.

“However, some circumstances that were beyond our control that emerged just a week ago forced us to change our position. We had to safeguard the safety of everyone involved. This closure comes at a huge cost for us as we are losing a considerable amount of money.

“At the time when we confirmed next year’s calendar with the MTBA, we had no plans to close down. Added to that once the decision to close was made, we had to move our staff to other departments to ensure that nobody lost his job.”

De Cesare said the revamped facility would attract even more young bowlers to take up the sport.

“Despite all the criticism we have received, our intention remains to continue to collaborate with the MTBA and host their events,” De Cesare said.

“I think the new facilities will be a huge attraction for children to start practising the sport and no doubt it will be a great opportunity for the association to grow. It will be a great opportunity to attract more people to the new facilities and introduce them to the sport.