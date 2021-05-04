On the occasion of Earth Day, the Europe Direct Information Centre (Gozo), along with the Global and Observation to Benefit the Environment Malta, organised the final event of the EDIC Globe Steam Challenge. The event was held online.

The challenge was launched in November and a record number of 600 students and 50 educators from seven schools participated.

The participants came from the Gozo College primary schools of Xewkija, San Lawrenz, Sannat, Victoria, Żebbuġ and St Francis (Victoria) and Laura Vicuna Primary School.

All schools were provided with seeds of indigenous trees provided by Grow 10 Trees, compost soil by EDIC-Gozo and an activity sheet to record plant growth, provided by Globe.

Prior to the final event, on Arbor Day, a virtual Q&A session was held as part of the challenge event. Stephen Mifsud, botanist at Eco-Gozo within the Gozo Ministry, gave a detailed insight on the scientific aspect of trees, while Adrian Gatt, founder of the Grow 10 Trees project, explained the methods involved in growing local trees.

During the virtual event, students presented the work carried out at their respective schools and at home when schools were shut down because of the pandemic.

All seven schools were awarded a citrus tree, provided by EDIC (Gozo) to be planted in the school garden for successfully completing the challenge. They were also given a plaque and a certificate.

Gozo College principal Denise Mifsud, Bara Semerakova, from Globe Europe and Eurasian Region Coordination Office, Ryan Janda from the US Embassy in Malta, and European Commission Representation in Malta head Elena Grech praised the enthusiasm and dedication shown by all the students and teachers.

Marlene Musat (EDIC-Gozo) and Ramona Mercieca (Globe deputy coordinator) organised the event. Marvic Refalo assisted in the technical set-up.