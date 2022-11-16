Union Press journalist and editor Victor Vella and his family have been subjected to vile attacks and threats because of their views on migration, the Institute of Journalists said on Wednesday.

"In some instances, these attacks have also incited violence against Vella and his family, to a point that he has had to file a police report," the institute said.

Some of the attacks were directed towards his children, who are minors.

The institute said it unreservedly condemned such behaviour from people, who believed they could do what they want as they hid behind a computer.

"While the institute will continue fighting for the right to freedom of expression, it can never accept a situation where a journalist, or any other person, is threatened over their writings or their beliefs," the institute said.

It urged the authorities to investigate and prosecute perpetrators whose behaviour goes against the spirit of democracy.