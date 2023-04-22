The editor of German magazine Die Aktuelle has been sacked after using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, the media group Funke announced.
Anne Hoffmann had stirred up a storm of controversy when on Wednesday the magazine published the interview -- the first since Schumacher suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.
Schumacher's family, who have carefully guarded the 54-year-old's privacy since the accident, said they were planning legal action.
Bianca Pohlmann, director of the Funke magazine group, apologised to the family on Saturday.
