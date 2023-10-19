The session of the Synod taking place at the Vatican is happening in a tense geo-political situation and in a general atmosphere characterised by lack of hope and a dearth of trust, particularly in large institutions.

As if the war in Ukraine were not enough, the Gaza-Israel war exploded while the Synod is in session. The war in Ukraine threatens not just the people in the region but has exacerbated the already difficult situation of the poor in the poorest countries.

The war in the Near East is accompanied by a humanitarian crisis and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. This is happening at a time when the displaced around the world run into tens, if not hundreds, of millions and when the Mediterranean has been turned into a cemetery.

Moreover, around the world many people are losing hope in the future and trust in many institutions. Political parties, large international institutions and the Church are among such institutions. Subjectivism, relativism and instant gratification are just three characteristics of contemporary culture.

Church attendance was already low before COVID-19. Now it is lower. The Church is still suffering from the sex abuse scandal, revelations of which seem to be never ending. At one time, the Church’s strategy was enculturation or how to translate its message in the language of contemporary culture. Today, the challenge for the Church is how not to be expelled from contemporary culture.

There is also division within the Church. On one hand, there are those who would like to undo the reform of Vatican II while, on the other hand, there are those who feel the need for Vatican III and more reforms.

The Synod is facing all these challenges and the Synod has urgent tasks ahead of it.

The first urgent task that the whole Church expects of the Synod to fulfil is to read the signs of the time. Without an accurate reading of these signs, it will be difficult for the Church to enlighten human experience by the warmth of God’s infinite love for humanity.

The second important task is the building of trust and friendship between the members of the Synod. They have to look at themselves not primarily as conservative or liberals but as members and servants of the People of God. They should not paper over the differences between them. They should face these differences and, together, explore the way forward.

The sitting arrangement at the Synod hall should help the dynamics of friendship creation. The inspiring talks Fr Timothy Radcliffe gave the Synod members a lot to work on to achieve these goals. The fact that the voting members of the Synod today are bishops, priests, religious and laymen and women should help bring to the table an extraordinary abundance of experiences and spiritualities.

This abundance should facilitate the third task facing the Synod: try to better explore the nature of the Church as a church of churches where everyone is not just welcomed but loved.

The question Cardinal Leo Joseph Suenens proposed during Vatican II is still valid today: “Church, what do you say about yourself?”

Theological and pastoral questions have to be studied with courage and openness. But, as Cardinal Mario Grech told the National Catholic Reporter, no changes on particular Church issues could be made unless there were first changes to the ecclesial structure.

This session of the Synod is not definitive as another session will be held next year. Catholics hope and pray that, following all this, the Church will be more able to communicate God’s love for humanity.