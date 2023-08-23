In a world that increasingly relies on digital communication, the sudden emergence of deepfake scams has left us on shaky ground. These deceptions use artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic the voice and appearance of unsuspecting victims. It sounds like science fiction, but it’s happening right now.

Consider the insidious scenario unfolding across social media platforms which has been reported by Times of Malta. A network of scammers uses personal Facebook accounts to create deepfake videos. The victims’ photos and videos are manipulated, forging an almost indistinguishable likeness to the person, and unknowingly making him promote a money-making scam with his friends.

The details are chilling: some videos depict individuals claiming they earned anything from €10,000 to €1 million after investing just €1,000. They assure viewers they have not been hacked, declaring the scheme “real and legit.” This deceitful portrayal, expertly crafted to mimic reality, preys particularly on the most vulnerable in society, many of whom struggle to make ends meet.

Often unfamiliar with the intricate workings of the internet and these types of scams, they can be enticed by the promise of quick riches.

The emotional appeal of seeing a seemingly trustworthy friend vouching for the scheme adds to its dangerous allure. As a result, these people may get trapped in a web of fraud and manipulation, losing their money and faith in the digital world.

But it doesn’t stop there. Some victims, desperate to recover their stolen accounts, are blackmailed into recording hostage-style videos. They are compelled to endorse the scam, their voices trembling as they speak louder and smile at the scammers’ demands. These videos and manipulated photos of fake transactions are posted online as part of the dangerous con.

Deepfake scams like these highlight a severe and immediate threat. One has to keep in mind that these scenarios are not isolated incidents. Everyone is vulnerable to these schemes, from the elderly person trying to understand this new world to the savvy individual caught with his guard down.

They are neither hypothetical nor confined to the realms of cinematic thrillers but represent the frontline of a new battle in our digital lives, where AI is being weaponised to exploit trust. Thus, while we acknowledge the potential benefits of deepfake technology, the clear and present dangers necessitate decisive action.

Technology companies must be held to higher standards, implementing more robust security measures and transparent protocols. Governments must enforce stringent regulations, protecting citizens and the integrity of our public discourse.

Since these scams will only increase and become more sophisticated, Malta can lead the way. We should consider forming a dedicated task force involving technological experts, legislators, and community leaders. This task force would aim to educate the public, draft necessary regulations, and foster collaboration between sectors to fight against deepfake misuse.

We must remember that the responsibility lies not only with authorities but with us, the consumers. We need to heed cybersecurity specialists’ advice, such as double-checking sources and being sceptical of unexpected communications. By remaining vigilant and informed, we can be part of the solution.

In the face of this unsettling digital scam, we find ourselves grappling with a clear warning: the tools that have the potential to create can also deceive and destroy. The scammers’ abuse of deepfake technology threatens our wallets and strikes at the heart of trust and community.

Coping with such a loss can prove to be a challenging ordeal, particularly for individuals grappling with mental health issues. As we navigate this new era, our challenge is to harness innovation without losing our humanity.

Now is the time for education, vigilance, and a collective stand against those who use our digital world to divide and defraud. This isn’t just about technology; it’s about preserving what makes us human in an increasingly virtual world.