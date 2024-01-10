Two months before facing what may well prove to be a litmus test before the general election, the two main political leaders have an opportunity to prove that the country and its people truly come first.

The local and European Parliament elections at the beginning of June will send clear signals to both the Labour and Nationalist parties in terms of voting trends.

How Robert Abela and Bernard Grech act when it comes to appointing a new president of the republic in April could impact voter sentiment, at least those who decide with their mind.

For the first time since Sir Anthony Mamo became president in 1974 – the only incumbent not to emerge from a political party – the head of state will have to be approved by at least two-thirds of the members of parliament.

If such absolute majority is not ensured, George Vella will remain in office or an acting president will be appointed until both sides agree on a successor.

The common good demand that the prime minister and the leader of the opposition adopt a statesmanlike stand, rise above party politics and agree on Malta’s 11th president. Recent appointments are, sadly, inauspicious.

The appointment of an acting president in mid-2022 was followed by bickering on what constituted consultation.

A parliamentary motion naming a former chief justice as commissioner of standards in public life was approved by a simple, rather than a two-thirds majority last March.

The government changed the law, introducing an anti-deadlock mechanism, after accusing the opposition of blocking agreement.

As we were reminded by the president in his last Republic Day address, it took almost a year and a half for a new ombudsman to be appointed.

“It certainly did not reflect well on our country both politically and administratively,” Vella said.

Reading his speech, one is justified suspecting he fears the nomination of his successor could result in another impasse: “We do have people who are capable of occupying high positions in our country. Let us set aside our bickering and stubbornness and pick, out of the many eligible candidates, always with our sights set on our country’s best interest, those we consider to be the most capable of doing justice to that role.”

Many will surely promptly add that “the most capable” need not necessarily come only from the political class. Of the 10 presidents so far – including two women – five ‘belonged’ to Labour – and four were from the Nationalist Party camp.

One of the Labour exponents – ironically the father of the present prime minister – was nominated by a Nationalist government.

It is about time – and this country certainly deserves it – to move away from praxis and political convenience to safeguarding the national interest. That would also entail a thorough evaluation of the president’s functions, setting the ball rolling for constitutional changes deemed necessary. The Council of Europe’s Venice Commission has been calling for a constitutional revision, following “wide consultations and a structured dialogue”.

Vella too wanted to do this throughout his presidency but he said he was “prevented” from holding a convention amid bickering – that word again – on who should lead it.

Political survival cannot prevail over national unity. Malta needs to elect a president who transcends partisanship, a leader who has the nerve to speak out loud and clear against injustice, rally the troops and pave the way for change.

There are many fine men and women already doing that. One of them needs to be the next president.